

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced its latest military assistance package to help Ukraine meet its immediate battlefield needs against Russia.



The new security assistance package, worth $100 million of arms and equipment, was announced by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin using previously authorized presidential draw down authorities.



Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during an unannounced visit to the country on Monday.



He underscored the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression during talks with senior leaders in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.



It marks the 51st drawdown of U.S. inventory for Ukraine since August 2021. The U.S. has provided $44.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war.



Capabilities to be provided by the Pentagon include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; M142 HIMARS rocket launchers; additional ammunition for HIMARS; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Javelin, TOW, and AT-4 anti-tank weapons; demolition munitions; more than three million rounds of small arms ammunition; Claymore anti-personnel munitions configured to be consistent with the Ottawa Convention; as well as spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.



Austin underscored the continued support from the U.S.-led international coalition of nearly 50 countries, which has so far provided about $36 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. He claimed that it enabled Ukrainian forces to regain more than half of the territory seized by Russia.



The Department of Defense said Austin will host the 17th meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group later this week.



Austin's visit comes as Congress takes up President Joe Biden's request for supplemental funding to continue to support Ukraine.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is critical for Congress to take action to support Ukraine by passing the President's supplemental funding request. He promised that until Russia ends its war of aggression, the United States and the coalition known as the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group will continue to stand with Ukraine.



