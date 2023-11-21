BITGET

Bitget Expands Ecosystem with the listing of Vertex (VRTX) Token



Victoria, Seychelles | November 21, 2023 07:49 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the listing of Vertex (VRTX) token , adding another layer of innovation to its robust platform. This strategic move further solidifies Bitget's commitment to providing users with access to cutting-edge projects that drive the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi). Vertex is a groundbreaking project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, offering a unique approach to liquidity provision and decentralized algorithmic trading. The platform boasts a sophisticated infrastructure that utilizes advanced technologies to optimize trading strategies and enhance overall user experience. With its focus on efficiency, security, and sustainability, Vertex stands out as a transformative force in the DeFi landscape. VRTX introduces a paradigm shift in decentralized finance (DeFi) with its innovative features. Through its decentralized liquidity pool, users actively contribute liquidity, enabling efficient trading and earning rewards. The platform's decentralized algorithmic trading is designed to optimize trading strategies, maximizing opportunities while minimizing risks. Additionally, Vertex empowers its community through a governance token (VRTX), ensuring a decentralized and community-driven ecosystem where users actively participate in crucial decision-making processes. Aside from their innovative product, Vertex has recently garnered strategic investment from Wintermute Ventures, further validating the project's potential. The collaboration between Vertex and Wintermute Ventures underscores the industry's recognition of the project's innovative approach and the shared vision for the future of decentralized finance. "Listing Vertex (VRTX) on Bitget aligns with our commitment to providing our users with access to projects at the forefront of DeFi innovation," says Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. "Vertex brings a unique blend of decentralized liquidity provision and algorithmic trading, enhancing the trading experience for our growing community." About Bitget Established in 2018 Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



