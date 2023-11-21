

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar rose against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The loonie recovered to 107.81 against the yen and 0.8999 against the aussie, following an early more than 2-month low of 107.23 and more than a 4-month low of 0.9034, respectively.



The loonie rose to 1.3692 against the greenback and 1.4990 against the euro, from an early low of 1.3731 and a 6-1/2-month low of 1.5044, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 110.5 against the yen, 0.86 against the aussie, 1.33 against the greenback and 1.47 against the euro.



