

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $241 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.41 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $241 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.91 - $1.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,422 - $1,437 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $7.43 - $7.49 Full year revenue guidance: $5,450 - $5,465 Mln



