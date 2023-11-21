

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN):



Earnings: $67 million in Q3 vs. -$20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.41 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $3.20 billion in Q3 vs. $3.43 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 to $2.10



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken