

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HP Inc. (HPQ):



Earnings: $974 million in Q4 vs. -$23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.97 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $902 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Revenue: $13.82 billion in Q4 vs. $14.77 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.86.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken