Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM), a leader in Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced that effective immediately, Sean Coutts is no longer the Interim CEO. Ken Gutierrez, the current CFO, takes over as Interim CEO while continuing in his current role as CFO.

Sean Coutts is recognized for his leadership that significantly reduced costs while enhancing customer service. Mag Saad, Chairman of the Board, commended Mr. Coutts for his contributions and wished him well for the future.

Ken Gutierrez, with his extensive experience in technology and SaaS sectors, including roles at Varicent Canada and AudienceView Ticketing Corp., is poised to guide Jasper Commerce Inc. as it seeks to execute on its strategic plan.

"I am excited to lead Jasper and focus on empowering customers through effective product information management, integral to their digital transformation and business success," said Ken Gutierrez.

This leadership shift aligns with Jasper Commerce Inc.'s planned succession strategy, ensuring continued progress and an acceleration towards cash neutral operations.

About Jasper Commerce Inc.: Jasper Commerce Inc. offers a robust PIM solution, enabling eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products effectively. The solution simplifies product data management, supporting seamless integration with eCommerce platforms and marketplaces.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain forward-looking statements. These are based on current expectations and projections about future events and may differ materially from actual future results.

