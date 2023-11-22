Suspension and termination of trading with AS LHV Group 2028 subordinated bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-22 08:00 CET -- AS LHV Group will close the list of bond holders of subordinated bonds (ISIN code EE3300111558, ticker LHVB060028A) for early redemption and interest payments on November 27, 2023 at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Proceeding from the above, bonds of AS LHV Group (LHVB060028A) are traded with early redemption and interest rights for the last day today, on November 22, 2023. According to the Rulebook part Listing Rules section 13.3.1. trading with AS LHV Group 2028 bonds will be suspended starting on November 23, 2023, until the redemption. The trading with AS LHV Group 2028 subordinated bonds will be terminated from Baltic Bond List on November 28, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.