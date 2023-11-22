Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQGJ | ISIN: EE3100102203 | Ticker-Symbol: ASU0
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:06 Uhr
3,400 Euro
-0,010
-0,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
LHV GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHV GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4653,52508:22
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 08:10
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suspension and termination of trading with AS LHV Group 2028 subordinated bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-22 08:00 CET --


AS LHV Group will close the list of bond holders of subordinated bonds (ISIN
code EE3300111558, ticker LHVB060028A) for early redemption and interest
payments on November 27, 2023 at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD
settlement system. 

Proceeding from the above, bonds of AS LHV Group (LHVB060028A) are traded with
early redemption and interest rights for the last day today, on November 22,
2023. According to the Rulebook part Listing Rules section 13.3.1. trading with
AS LHV Group 2028 bonds will be suspended starting on November 23, 2023, until
the redemption. 

The trading with AS LHV Group 2028 subordinated bonds will be terminated from
Baltic Bond List on November 28, 2023. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.