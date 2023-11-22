

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 2-day highs of 186.51 against the pound and 168.56 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 186.04 and 167.90, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 2-day highs of 149.00 and 108.58 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 148.39 and 108.30, respectively.



The yen edged down to 162.44 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 161.88.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 189.00 against the pound, 171.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the loonie and 165.00 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken