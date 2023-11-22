LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L), a provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions, Wednesday said its performance for the 4-month period ending October 29, 2023 was in line with expectations.
The group's order intake increased nearly 10% on an organic constant currency basis.
For the full year, Rotork has confirmed its outlook for revenue and adjusted operating profit margins.
'The Group remains highly cash generative and has a strong balance sheet. Net cash at 29 October 2023 was £103m (June 2023: £98m). During the period Rotork paid an interim dividend and the consideration for the acquisition of Hanbay (together c. £40m),' the company said.
