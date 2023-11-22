

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L), a provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions, Wednesday said its performance for the 4-month period ending October 29, 2023 was in line with expectations.



The group's order intake increased nearly 10% on an organic constant currency basis.



For the full year, Rotork has confirmed its outlook for revenue and adjusted operating profit margins.



'The Group remains highly cash generative and has a strong balance sheet. Net cash at 29 October 2023 was £103m (June 2023: £98m). During the period Rotork paid an interim dividend and the consideration for the acquisition of Hanbay (together c. £40m),' the company said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken