

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish consumers expressed a pessimistic approach in November, despite their confidence having improved slightly from October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -10.3 in November from -11.2 in the previous month.



The slight improvement in November was mainly attributed to the strengthening of the assessment of the family's current financial situation, the expectation of the family's future financial situation, and the desire to buy, the survey said.



Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months remained positive in November, and they rose to 5.2 from 2.5.



However, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened to -5.8 in November from -4.6 a month ago.



Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.



