

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L) Wednesday said its total return for the first half on an investment basis was a loss of 27.6 million pounds or 1.4p per share compared with a profit of 102.6 million pounds or 5.2p per share in the comparable period last year, primarily due to decline in income.



Total income dropped to 10.9 million pounds from 125.8 million pounds a year ago.



On an IFRS basis, total income was 24.7 million pounds, down from 104.5 million pounds in the previous year.



NAV per share decreased to 159.4p from 164.9p a year ago.



The company said its portfolio delivered an annual return of 8.2% for the first half, lower than 13% in the year-ago period, but above the company's expectation of 7.2%.



Looking forward, the company said it is on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.25p per share for the full year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken