

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aurrigo International Plc (AURR.L), a provider of transport technology solutions, said on Wednesday that it has signed a project agreement with International Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L), for the deployment and demonstration of Aurrigo's autonomous aviation solutions at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport or CVG.



The deployment of Aurrigo's vehicles under the deal is valued at $0.29 million.



The deal is expected to start an evaluation and simulation phase in November 2023 and run for three months, followed by a demonstration phase and an initial deployment.



'It is the Board's expectation that this will then lead to the likely deployment of a small fleet during H1 2025 at CVG. As with Aurrigo's UK partnership with IAG, it will involve the Auto-DollyTug baggage vehicle and Aurrigo's Auto-Sim aviation operations simulation software,' Aurrigo said in a statement.



