

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is up over 14% at $1.44. Captivision Inc. (CAPT) is up over 13% at $1.65. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is up over 10% at $4.16. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is up over 10% at $1.43. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is up over 8% at $6.49. Safety Shot, Inc. (SHOT) is up over 6% at $5.09. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is up over 6% at $4.01. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) is up over 6% at $1.85.



In the Red



Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (MCAF) is down over 18% at $8.61. Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 15% at $2.64. Guess?, Inc. (GES) is down over 14% at $20.39. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is down over 7% at $2.58. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is down over 6% at $1.02. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is down over 5% at $204.85. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 5% at $1.73. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is down over 5% at $1.07.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken