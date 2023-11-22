

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) said on Wednesday that it will invest $500 million to expand its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Quebec over the next two years.



This investment will also increase the size of Microsoft's local cloud infrastructure footprint by 750 percent across Canada.



Microsoft noted that the new investment will expand its computing capacity by around 240 percent over the next three years.



'It will also accelerate the pace of AI innovation and enable Quebec organizations to further build on the significant capacity already in place across the province,' the company added.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken