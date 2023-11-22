Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870246 | ISIN: DK0010256197 | Ticker-Symbol: CQ5
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:06 Uhr
47,200 Euro
+0,400
+0,85 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRODRENE HARTMANN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRODRENE HARTMANN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,50048,20015:19
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 13:58
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brødrene Hartmann A/S - Removal from trading

Brødrene Hartmann A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on
Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Brødrene Hartmann
A/S is 20 December 2023. 

Brødrene Hartmann A/S is removed pursuant to a decision adopted at the
company's extraordinary general meeting on 16 October 2023. 



ISIN:             DK0010256197           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Brdr.Hartmann           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 20): 7,015,090 shares (DKK 140,301,800)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:            63 04 96 11            
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:              5020               
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          HART               
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         3352               
-----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179951
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.