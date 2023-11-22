Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brødrene Hartmann A/S - Removal from trading

Brødrene Hartmann A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Brødrene Hartmann A/S is 20 December 2023. Brødrene Hartmann A/S is removed pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's extraordinary general meeting on 16 October 2023. ISIN: DK0010256197 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Brdr.Hartmann ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 20): 7,015,090 shares (DKK 140,301,800) ----------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 63 04 96 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HART ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3352 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179951