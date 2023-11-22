Suominen Corporation: Suominen renews its organization model and responsibilities of the Executive Management Team

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on November 22, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. (EET)



Suominen's Board of Directors has decided on the company's new organization model and new responsibilities of the Executive Management Team members, effective from January 1, 2024.

Suominen's Business Areas continue to be Americas and EMEA. Suominen has no reportable segments. The business of Suominen continues to consist of one operating segment.

The Business Areas will be responsible for Sales and Production in their respective regions and will be headed by Markku Koivisto, EVP, EMEA & CTO and Thomas Olsen, EVP, Americas.

Jonni Friman, EVP, Transformation Management Office will assume responsibility for Operational Excellence, Sourcing and Supply Chain Management. He will also continue with his current responsibilities in leading improvement projects and strategy execution.

Mimoun Saïm, SVP, Operations will be appointed SVP, Operational Excellence, reporting to Jonni Friman.

"This new operating model strengthens collaboration between our commercial teams and production. Business area combining both Sales and Production enables us to be more efficient, focused and agile, and this is important when we are striving to improve our profitability and serve our customers even better," says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Composition of Suominen's Executive Management Team as of January 1, 2024:

Tommi Björnman, President and CEO

Janne Silonsaari, CFO

Jonni Friman, EVP, Transformation Management Office

Markku Koivisto, EVP, EMEA & CTO

Klaus Korhonen, EVP, HR & Legal

Thomas Olsen, EVP, Americas

All Executive Management Team members report to Tommi Björnman, President and CEO.

"I am confident that these changes will help us in our journey towards profitable growth," Tommi Björnman concludes.





SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, Suominen Corporation

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have around 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

