Vox Royalty Corp.: Red Hill Gold Project Exploration and Development Update from Northern Star

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to share an exploration and development update for the Red Hill gold project in Western Australia ("Red Hill") from its royalty operating partner Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star") on November 21, 2023. Vox holds a 4% gross revenue royalty over mining lease M27/57 at Red Hill, which Vox management estimates covers the majority of the Inferred resource(1).

The Red Hill gold deposit is located 3km east of Northern Star's Kanowna Belle mine and processing plant and 22km north-east of Northern Star's Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Operations ("KCGM") and Fimiston processing plant in Western Australia. KCGM is currently the subject of a major expansion project by Northern Star, the A$1.5 billion KCGM Mill Expansion Project. The Red Hill project was historically mined as an open pit operation between 2001 and 2007, producing approximately 467,000oz of gold.

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are excited about the positive developments at Red Hill, with Northern Star now classifying the project as at Feasibility stage and as one of the key deposits which could provide open pit ore feed to the Fimiston processing plant as part of its major A$1.5B capacity expansion. The ongoing exploration drilling as well as planned geotechnical and metallurgical work announced by Northern Star solidifies Red Hill's potential for fast-tracked development with further potential for exploration success."

Figure 1. Red Hill Long Section

(Source: Northern Star, 21 November 2023 Exploration Update)

(https://www.nsrltd.com/investor-and-media/asx-announcements/2023/november/exploration-update-supplementary-with-table-1-repo)

Exploration & Development Update(1)(2)(3)(4)

On November 21, 2023, Northern Star announced:

Drilling at Red Hill continues to improve resource confidence within the open pit resource.

Recent drilling has focused on testing the extent of mineralisation to the north-east and south-west while improving confidence limits of the current resource.

The current Inferred Mineral Resource (1) at Red Hill of 32.4Mt @ 1.1g/t for 1.2Moz remains open in several directions.

Significant underground drill results reported ( Figure 1) , including: RHDD23064 - 107.5m @ 1.4g/t Au RHDD23065 - 136.4m @ 0.8g/t Au RHDD23066 - 175.3m @ 1.3g/t Au RHDD23061 - 68.0m @ 1.2g/t Au RHRC23005 - 99.0m @ 0.6g/t Au

at Red Hill of 32.4Mt @ 1.1g/t for 1.2Moz remains open in several directions. Significant underground drill results reported , including: Two diamond drill rigs are working at improving the understanding of grade and geological continuity as well as supporting geotechnical investigations and metallurgical testing.

Further drilling will continue to test the current resource area for bulk potential below Nemesis and Red Hill pits during FY2024.

Northern Star in addition has now categorised Red Hill as being at Feasibility stage (Figure 2) and as one of the deposits that could provide open pit material to the Fimiston Processing Plant, located 22km south-west of Red Hill. Fimiston has a current capacity of 13Mtpa, and following approval of the A$1.5 billion KCGM Mill Expansion Project (announced on June 22, 2023), is expected to expand to a steady-state capacity of 27Mtpa by FY29.

Figure 2. KCGM Ore Feed Optionality

(Source: Northern Star, 21 November 2023 Exploration Update Presentation)

(https://www.nsrltd.com/investor-and-media/asx-announcements/2023/november/exploration-update-presentation)

Janet Ivy Reaches Production Milestone

On November 13, 2023, Vox received royalty revenue receipts related to Q3 2023 revenue attributable to its Janet Ivy royalty. On receipt of the Q3 2023 royalty revenue, royalty revenue collected to date now surpasses A$750,000, triggering the milestone payment threshold set out in the royalty sale and purchase agreement with Horizon Minerals Limited ("Horizon") dated March 27, 2021 ("RSPA"). In order to satisfy the milestone payment obligation of A$3,000,000 set out in the RSPA, Vox will issue 948,448 common shares to Horizon on or prior to November 24, 2023. Vox has received conditional approval to issue the Horizon Shares from the TSX.

Vox management is pleased with the ramp-up in production that is occurring at the Janet Ivy gold mine by its operating partner Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (a subsidiary of Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed, Zijin Mining Group Co., Limited) and expects additional ramp-up in royalty revenue to continue for Q4 2023 and across FY2024. Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50/tonne production gold royalty over Janet Ivy, which forms the core of Zijin's Binduli North heap leach project.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Red Hill resource estimate - Northern Star Resources Limited Annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement dated 4 May 2023: https://www.nsrltd.com/investor-and-media/asx-announcements/2023/may/resources,-reserves-and-exploration-update. See Appendix A for all drilling results. Northern Star Resources Limited Exploration Update dated November 21, 2023: https://www.nsrltd.com/investor-and-media/asx-announcements/2023/november/exploration-update-supplementary-with-table-1-repo Northern Star Resources Limited Exploration Update Presentation dated November 21, 2023: https://www.nsrltd.com/investor-and-media/asx-announcements/2023/november/exploration-update-presentation KCGM Mill Expansion Approved, Work Underway dated June 22, 2023: https://www.nsrltd.com/investor-and-media/asx-announcements/2023/june/kcgm-mill-expansion-financial-investment-decision

