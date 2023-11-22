

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has completed its $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc. VMware's common stock will now cease to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE, the Semiconductor company said in a statement on Wednesday.



VMware is a provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control.



In May 2022, Broadcom agreed to acquire VMware in around $61 billion cash-and-stock deal. In addition, Broadcom would assume $8 billion of VMware net debt.



According to the agreement terms, each VMware stockholder received, for each share of VMware common stock held, $142.50 in cash, without interest, or 0.2520 of a share of Broadcom common stock.



