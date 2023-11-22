

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian consumer confidence strengthened somewhat in November after staying stable in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -4 in November from -5 in the previous month.



Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months improved in November, with the corresponding index falling to -12 from -17 in October.



The index measuring households' financial situation over the next year rose to 0 in November from -1.0 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, consumers' fears of unemployment over the next twelve months declined, with the index falling to 14 from 15. The index measuring household savings fell to 10 from 13.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken