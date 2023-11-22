Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2023 | 18:06
EssilorLuxottica and Moncler announce an exclusive licensing agreement

ESSILORLUXOTTICA AND MONCLER ANNOUNCE AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Milan, Italy (November 22, 2023 - 6:00 pm CET) - EssilorLuxottica and Moncler have announced today the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement that includes the design, production, and global distribution of Moncler eyewear.

The agreement will be in effect from January 2024 until December 2028, with an automatic renewal option for an additional five years. The first Moncler Lunettes collection produced with EssilorLuxottica will be Fall-Winter 2024, available from September 2024.

Leveraging EssilorLuxottica's consolidated experience and constant innovation, the partnership will further elevate the Moncler Lunettes collections, known for their perfect blend of functionality and contemporary aesthetics, with a mix of frames suitable for both city and mountain living.

Moncler Lunettes new eyewear will be available at Moncler boutiques and moncler.com, EssilorLuxottica stores, and through selected opticians worldwide.

Remo Ruffini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moncler S.p.A., commented: "With the introduction of the new Moncler Lunettes collections, Moncler's style will seamlessly merge with EssilorLuxottica's know-how in eyewear, delivering a product at the forefront of design, innovation, and quality."

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica, stated: "We have long admired Moncler as a brand that shares our equal passion for innovation and style, not to mention our 'born in the mountains' heritage. Our teams are thrilled to embark on this journey to design and develop a unique eyewear collection that truly reflects the special Moncler brand."


