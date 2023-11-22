Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
22.11.23
08:43 Uhr
19,680 Euro
+0,200
+1,03 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,42019,90022:12
19,56019,72022:00
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2023 | 21:26
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies Foundation's President Spoke With Catchafire About Building Powerful Partnerships To Eliminate Hunger

BOSIE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:


Christy Duncan Anderson, Executive Director and President, Albertsons Companies Foundation, recently spoke with Catchafire about how we're building powerful partnerships to eliminate hunger through our NourishingNeighbors program.

Watch the full interview here.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/809132/albertsons-companies-foundations-president-spoke-with-catchafire-about-building-powerful-partnerships-to-eliminate-hunger

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
