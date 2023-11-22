

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Indonesia will on Thursday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (6.00 percent), deposit facility rate (5.25 percent) and lending facility rate (6.75 percent) all unchanged.



Singapore will release October fata for consumer prices and industrial production. In September, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.00 percent. Industrial production was up 10.7 percent on month and down 2.1 percent on year.



Taiwan will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production was down 6.72 percent on year.



Australia will see October results for the services and manufacturing PMIs from Judo Bank; in September, their scores were 47.9 and 48.2, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Japan will be closed on Thursday for Workers Day and will re-open on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken