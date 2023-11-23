

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine maker, said on Thursday that it has bagged an order from BioConstruct GmbH, a renewable energy solutions provider, to supply and install six N163/6.X turbines for the Bosel-West wind farm in Lower Saxony, Germany.



Financial terms of the contract are not known.



The order also includes premium service for maintenance of the 40.8 MW wind farm for a period of 20 years.



Nordex will start installing the turbines in autumn 2024, and the commissioning of Bosel-West with the 6.8-MW turbines on hybrid towers is scheduled for summer 2025.



