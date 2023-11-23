

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products firm PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) Thursday said it continues to trade in line with expectations and consistent with fiscal 24 outlook.



The company expects low-single-digit like-for-like revenue growth for the first half, reflecting strong growth in Nigeria and ANZ.



The company also expects improvement in operating margin in the first half and both revenue and operating margin to grow in the second half compared to the first half.



