

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a British assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the first ten month period of 2023, supported by a growth in almost all divisions and recent acquisitions.



For the 10-month period to October, the company recorded a revenue of 2.765 billion pounds, higher than 2.632 billion pounds, registered for the same period last year.



Like-for-like revenue stood at 2.739 billion pounds as against previous year's 2.632 billion pounds.



For the 4-month period to October, the Group posted a revenue of 1.125 billion pounds, compared with 1.140 billion pounds a year ago.



Like-for-like revenue decreased to 1.118 billion pounds from previous year's 1.140 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, Intertek said: 'In 2023, we continue to expect the Group will deliver mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, with margin progression year-on-year and a strong free cash flow performance.'



