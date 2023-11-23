

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) reported that its first half pretax profit increased to 52.3 million pounds from 43.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 3.0 pence compared to 2.3 pence. Operating profit before other items increased by 24% to 84.6 million pounds from 68.0 million pounds, prior year. Before other items, earnings per share was 4.6 pence compared to 3.3 pence.



For the six months ended 30 September 2023, revenue, including share of joint ventures and associates, increased by 10.9% to 2.13 billion pounds. Organic growth was 9.2%, for the period. Group revenue was 2.08 billion pounds compared to 1.87 billion pounds.



The Group said it remains on track to deliver recently raised guidance for operating profit before other items of at least 190 million pounds in fiscal 2024.



