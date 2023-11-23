Hail losses in the United States exceeded $1 billion in 2021.From pv magazine USA Soltec, a Spain-based solar tracking solution provider, has released a new hail defense algorithm to mitigate damage to solar facilities. Hailstorms, often unpredictable in nature and destructive to solar panels, pose a challenge to solar infrastructure. In 2021, hail-related losses exceeded $1 billion across the United States. A pv magazine USA webinar session revealed that hail-risk mitigation is a common problem in "Hail Alley," a broad region encompassing around six states from the Dakotas to Texas, which often ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...