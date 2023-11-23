

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank said it received valid tenders of 148.00 million euros in aggregate Liquidation Preference Amount of the DPFT I Trust Preferred Securities; and 144.08 million in aggregate Liquidation Preference Amount of the DPFT III Trust Preferred Securities.



Deutsche Bank noted that it has decided to accept for purchase all Trust Preferred Securities validly tendered pursuant to the offers.



The Bank said it will pay a Purchase Price for those Trust Preferred Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer equal to: in the case of the DPFT I Trust Preferred Securities, 77.00 per cent of the Liquidation Preference Amount of the relevant DPFT I Trust Preferred Securities; and in the case of the DPFT III Trust Preferred Securities, 77.00 per cent of the Liquidation Preference Amount of the relevant DPFT III Trust Preferred Securities.



