

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher to trade close to the key $2,000 per ounce level on Thursday amid the Thanksgiving Day holding in the U.S.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,994.19 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,995.



The emergence of fresh dollar selling and lower Treasury yields on dovish Fed expectations helped spur safe-haven demand for bullion.



Investors are pinning hopes that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further and might cut rates at the April 30-May 1, 2024 meeting to support growth. gold



