

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Geert Wilders' Freedom party (PVV) is set to win most seats in the Dutch general election, and the far-right leader expressed confidence to form a coalition government.



With counting of votes nearly over, the Freedom party, or Partij voor de Vrijheid, (PVV) is projected to win 37 seats.



The left-wing alliance led by former European Union commissioner Frans Timmermans is projected to win 25 seats.



Centre-right liberal VVD under new leader Dilan Yesilgöz is in third position, and the new NSC party formed by centrist MP Pieter Omtzigt is fourth.



Wilders, who promised to be the 'prime minister for everyone', needs the support of 76 lawmakers to form a coalition government in the 150-seat parliament.



A coalition of the Freedom Party, VVD, and NSC would have 81 seats combined.



Wilders made a direct appeal to his political rivals to join the government, but the potential coalition partners oppose his far-right policies.



Wilders expressed confidence that PVV can reach an agreement with other parties. 'We want to govern and . we will govern,' he said in his victory speech.



The victory of the 70-year-old leader will send a shock-wave in Dutch politics and across Europe, reports say.



Best known for his criticism of Islam and the European Union, Wilders' views have made him a controversial figure in the Netherlands and abroad.



