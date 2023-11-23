

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After languishing in negative territory till more than an hour past noon on Thursday, the Switzerland market edged up gradually to eventually end the day's session marginally up.



Stocks moved in a very tight band, and the benchmark SMI, which touched a low of 10,806.18 and a high of 10,853.52, ended with a gain of 19.23 points or 0.18% at 10,851.62.



Swisscom, Roche Holding, Partners Group, Sonova, Zurich Insurance Group and UBS Group gained 0.4 to 0.8%.



Swiss Life Holding and Logitech International ended down 1.83% and 1.71%, respectively. Geberit and Alcon closed modestly lower.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Sandoz climbed about 2.2%. Adecco, Tecan Group, Schindler Ps and SGS gained 0.5 to 1%.



Meyer Burger Tech tanked 16%. AMS Osram dropped about 5.35%. Avolta ended 2.6% down, and Julius Baer drifted down nearly 2%.



