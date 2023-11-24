

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note Friday in the wake of a holiday in the U.S. for Thanksgiving. There will be an abbreviated trading session on Wall Street today.



Investors will keep a close eye on movement in bond markets due to an uptick in the U.S. and euro zone bond yields.



Germany announced on Thursday the intention to once again suspend the constitutional debt limit for the fourth consecutive year, adding to concerns over more borrowing.



Asian markets traded mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling more than 1 percent, dragged down by property shares.



Japanese shares advanced after data showed core consumer price growth picked up slightly in October.



The dollar was subdued in Asian trade, while gold steadied and was poised for a second weekly gain on dovish Fed bets.



Oil continued its slide after reports that the oil cartel will hold its delayed meeting online rather than in-person.



In economic releases, German IFO business climate data, U.S. PMI figures and ECB chief Christine Lagarde's speech may sway markets later in the day.



European stocks closed higher on Thursday after data showed a smaller than expected contraction in Eurozone business activity.



Investors also reacted to the latest ECB meeting minutes and interest rate moves by a couple of central banks in the region.



The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all rose about 0.2 percent.



