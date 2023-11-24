

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices declined for the sixth straight month in October amid a continued slump in costs for energy-related products, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index dropped 3.7 percent year-on-year in October, though slower than the 4.6 percent fall in September.



The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, was an increase of 3.2 percent.



Prices in the domestic market alone decreased 6.9 percent in October.



Prices for energy-related goods fell sharply by 30.2 percent annually in October. Meanwhile, prices of consumer goods gained 5.1 percent, and those of capital goods climbed 7.5 percent.



Monthly, producer prices decreased 0.6 percent in October, reversing a 1.8 percent rise seen in the preceding month.



Data also showed that import prices rose 0.9 percent yearly while the export price index remained flat.



