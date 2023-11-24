

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland remained stable for the third straight month in October, in line with expectations, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in October, the same as in the previous three months.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people declined to 770,400 in October from 776,000 in September.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 102,300 in October from 102,100 in the previous month.



