

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Fresh cantaloupes and various cantaloupe products have been recalled citing the potential contamination with Salmonella, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The recalls were initiated following a Salmonella outbreak throughout the United States, and Canada.



According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, several illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the whole cantaloupe recalled by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates under the name Trufresh. Nogales, Arizona -based Sofia Produce/Trufresh has received reports of 97 illnesses to date asssociated with this strain of Salmonella.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Meanwhile, in rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



Sofia Produce/Trufresh, which in early November called back fresh, whole cantaloupes for the same concern, has now expanded its recall to include all 'Malichita' Brand and 'Rudy' brand fresh cantaloupes.



Further, CF Dallas, LLC, in coordination with Sofia Produce, recalled select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe that was already recalled.



Fresno, California-based Jewel Marketing and Agribusiness LLC., doing business as Crown Jewels Produce, is also recalling Malichita / Z Farms Cantaloupes.



Sofia Produce now said its recall now includes all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with Malichita and Rudy labels sold between October 10, 2023 and November 3, 2023.



The Trufresh cantaloupes were distributed directly to the states of Arizona, California. Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.



Trufresh had recalled its fresh, whole cantaloupes on November 8 in response to a notification by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Salmonella. The fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the 'Malichita' label were sold between October 16, 2023 and October 23, 2023.



Further, CF Dallas is recalling select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe subject to a previously announced product recall initiated by Sofia Produce. The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers. They were distributed to select retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana.



All CF Dallas fresh-cut fruit products associated with the recalled whole cantaloupe have expired. However, consumers may have frozen them for later use. As of November 22, no illnesses have been confirmed to be associated with CF Dallas products.



Crown Jewels Produce's recall includes all sizes of 1960 boxes of Malichita / Z Farms Cantaloupes sold between October 31, 2023 and November 9, 2023. The product was distributed to Ohio, and California through retail and wholesale outlets.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return it to the particular place of purchase for a full refund.



