

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Target Corp. (TGT) on Friday unveiled plans for its two-day Cyber Monday sale, which will run on November 26 and 27, featuring hundreds of thousands of items up to 50% off, including apparel and accessories, bed and bath and select toys, plus deals on TVs, laptops and more, exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.



The top brands on sale include Disney, Samsung, PlayStation, Beats, and many more. Guests can also expect new deals each week in-store and online throughout December for great savings the entire holiday season.



New week-long holiday deals on gifts and essentials will be announced every Sunday, running November 26 through December 24 in-store and online with offers on top national brands like Disney, and Target owned brands like Wondershop.



Target is also offering massive savings with its 10% off Target GiftCards deal, returning December 2 and 3 exclusively for members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program.



Guests looking to gain access to this deal can quickly and easily join Target Circle for free at Target.com/circle - plus they'll receive perks, personalized rewards and more every time they shop, all year long.



Further, Target guests can take the guesswork out of deal-hunting all season long with its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The retailer will match the price on any item if it goes lower at Target through Dec. 24. In addition, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.



