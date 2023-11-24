Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
24.11.23
15:45 Uhr
19,660 Euro
-0,180
-0,91 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,66019,72017:32
19,64019,72017:31
ACCESSWIRE
24.11.2023 | 16:50
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Supermarkets and Star Market's Foundation Raised $1.5 Million for Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

Shaw's Supermarkets and Star Market have had a strong partnership with Boston Children's Hospital (BCH) since 2015. Albertsons Companies associates recently stopped by BCH to celebrate a year of giving and present the team with $1.5 million.? Funds donated were raised through the Give a Smile campaign, grants from the Foundation and in-kind gifts.?

On hand to celebrate were Robert Backus, Shaw's Division President, Ken Rinaldi, Vice President of Retail Operations, Eric Myers, VP Marketing and Merchandising, Hannah Graham, VP, Human Resources, Jim O'Leary, Senior Director of Sales Support, and Teresa Edington, External Communications & Community Relations Manager.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/809839/albertsons-companies-shaws-supermarkets-and-star-markets-foundation-raised-15-million-for-boston-childrens-hospital

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.