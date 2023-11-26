Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG recorded stable revenues of € 7.2 million in the first three quarters of 2023 (Q1-Q3 2022: € 7.1 million) due to the continued demand for Carragelose virus blockers. The increase in personnel costs, higher R&D expenses and lower research subsidies were reflected in the operating result of € -4.4 million (Q1-Q3 2022: € -3.8 million). The result for the period amounted to € -5.6 million, compared to € -5.8 million in the prior-year period. For the Carragelose platform, Marinomed took the necessary steps to create an all-year product portfolio and a product expansion in the therapeutic area of immunology with an allergy blocker and eye drops. The first market launches are already in preparation for 2024. Procter & Gamble ...

