Radical Imaging LLC: Radical Imaging to Augment FlexView With AI-Assisted Annotation With NVIDIA MONAI Cloud APIs

Integration will provide FlexView customers access to a wide range of AI tools and services

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2023 / Radical Imaging LLC, an innovative provider of medical imaging viewer solutions, today announced that FlexView, its viewer as a service, will integrate NVIDIA MONAI cloud APIs for AI-assisted annotation, paving the way for researchers and developers to build AI models quicker.





Project MONAI, the medical open network for AI, was founded in 2019 to augment the development and deployment of healthcare AI solutions in computer vision. NVIDIA, a founding member, developed enterprise-grade packages of MONAI, including SDKs for annotation, training, and federated learning. At RSNA 2023, NVIDIA announced early access to NVIDIA MONAI cloud APIs, enabling solution providers like Radical Imaging to connect their solutions with AI-powered technologies, such as active learning.

"It's not easy for AI developers to get their models into the clinical workflow, but we believe that by integrating FlexView with NVIDIA MONAI cloud APIs, AI developers can focus more on creating increasingly useful models rather than wrangling with technical details of infrastructure," said Rob Lewis, CEO, Radical Imaging. "This is an important building block in our AI strategy, reducing barriers to a rich, interactive AI experience for our users. FlexView is already the easiest and fastest way to visualize medical images in the cloud, but we're preparing for a future in which AI integrates seamlessly into the viewing and analysis workflow, elevating clinicians' diagnostic prowess to superhuman levels."

FlexView is a professionally supported, SaaS cloud medical imaging viewer created by Radical Imaging. FlexView is a production-ready solution that can quickly and easily be integrated into any medical imaging system that needs to present medical images for users to interact with, and it can be customized to fit any workflow.

Radical Imaging is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, which nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. The program has given Radical Imaging the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Radical Imaging is a software company focused entirely on medical imaging. It offers software system design and planning, contract software development, and consulting to help its partners solve their most challenging medical imaging problems using modern cloud and web platforms. In 2023, Radical Imaging released its first product, FlexView. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com and FlexView.ai.

