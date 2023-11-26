

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Monday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In September, imports were down 0.4 percent on month and exports sank 5.3 percent for a trade deficit of HKD64.6 billion.



China will see October numbers for industrial profits; in September, profits were down 9.0 percent year-to-date.



Thailand will see October figures for imports, exports and trade balance starting today. Imports are expected to rise 6.0 percent after slipping 8.3 percent in September. Exports are called higher by 9.3 percent after adding 2.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $530 million after showing $2.10 trillion a month earlier.



