

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Distributive Trades survey data from the UK is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and household spending data. Economists forecast sales to fall 0.3 percent on month in October, the same pace of decrease as seen in September.



In the meantime, Statistics Sweden publishes household lending data for October.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to issue the Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to rise to -30 percent in November from -36 in October.



In the meantime, unemployment benefit claims data is due from France.



At 9.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at a conference in Brussels, Belgium.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken