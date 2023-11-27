Das Instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023The instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023Das Instrument LG4 AU000000CNW6 CIRRUS NETW. HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument LG4 AU000000CNW6 CIRRUS NETW. HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument ZY0 SE0018396947 ABSOLICON SOLAR COLLEC. B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument ZY0 SE0018396947 ABSOLICON SOLAR COLLEC. B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument H3U1 US4278255009 HERSHA HOSPIT.TR. SBI A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument H3U1 US4278255009 HERSHA HOSPIT.TR. SBI A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument 0K9A CA35954B2066 FSD PHARMA B SUB. VTG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023The instrument 0K9A CA35954B2066 FSD PHARMA B SUB. VTG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023Das Instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023The instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023Das Instrument DCM CA25821T1003 DORE COPPER MINING CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023The instrument DCM CA25821T1003 DORE COPPER MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023Das Instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023The instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023Das Instrument 3EV US0952291005 AVANTAX INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument 3EV US0952291005 AVANTAX INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument NXEN US81577F1093 SEELOS THERAPEUT. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument NXEN US81577F1093 SEELOS THERAPEUT. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument GSW0 LU0122978157 GS FD-US FOC.G.E.P.A USD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument GSW0 LU0122978157 GS FD-US FOC.G.E.P.A USD INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument GSWP LU0102220448 GS FD-US FOC.G.E.P.USD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument GSWP LU0102220448 GS FD-US FOC.G.E.P.USD INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument Q91 SE0009664154 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023The instrument Q91 SE0009664154 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023Das Instrument CWY CA1850532047 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023The instrument CWY CA1850532047 CLEARMIND MEDICINE INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023