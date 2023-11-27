DelfinGroup successfully redeems EUR 10 million notes with ISIN LV0000802536

On 25 November 2023, DelfinGroup redeemed LV0000802536 notes. The notes were issued in 2021 with an initial value of EUR 10 million and fixed coupon rate of 8%.

To refinance the existing bonds, DelfinGroup issued new LV0000860146 notes with an annual coupon rate of 9.00% + 3M EURIBOR, a maturity date of 25 November 2026, a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and a minimum investment amount of EUR 100,000.

"DelfinGroup continues to prove itself as a reliable bond issuer for investors. This is the seventh bond issue in the company's history that we have successfully repaid, providing our investors with competitive coupon rates and stability in meeting our obligations. DelfinGroup continues to use bond financing for business development actively, and the successful redemption of previous liabilities will continue to increase investors' confidence in the company," explains Aldis Umblejs, CFO and Member of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

About AS DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs,

DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv