Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bioservo Technologies AB receives observation status (601/23)

Today, on November 27, 2023, Bioservo Technologies AB (the "Company") disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (BIOS, ISIN code SE0009779085, order book ID 138312) and equity rights (BIOS TO3, ISIN code SE0020354280, order book 298248) in Bioservo Technologies AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.