Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
WKN: A2DSXU | ISIN: SE0009779085 | Ticker-Symbol: 10B
München
27.11.23
08:24 Uhr
0,067 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bioservo Technologies AB receives observation status (601/23)

Today, on November 27, 2023, Bioservo Technologies AB (the "Company") disclosed
a notice to an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with
a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (BIOS,
ISIN code SE0009779085, order book ID 138312) and equity rights (BIOS TO3, ISIN
code SE0020354280, order book 298248) in Bioservo Technologies AB shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
