Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Top Companies for Women in 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has been recognized once again by Forbes as one of the world's top companies for women. Colliers was the only global, full-service commercial real estate firm to receive this prestigious accolade, which highlights the company's commitment to supporting women both inside and outside of the workplace.

The Forbes list is based on a survey of approximately 70,000 women working for multinational corporations across 37 countries. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to friends or family, and to rate the corporation on both general workplace practices and gender-specific issues including gender pay equity, the management of employee discrimination cases, and whether men and women have the same opportunities for advancement.

"Being named on Forbes' list of World's Top Companies for Women reflects our commitment to nurture and promote inclusiveness and belonging at Colliers," said Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand & People Officer. "We're making great strides towards gender equality, through initiatives such as mentorship programs, employee resource groups, learning and development opportunities and our global goal to achieve 40% female share of total employees and management roles. We are delighted to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts and proud to be named alongside other distinguished organizations that champion great workplaces for women."

Colliers' investments in elevating sustainability, inclusiveness, and wellbeing have resulted in being recognized for a number of recent awards including:

IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 (https://corporate.colliers.com/news/news-details/2023/Colliers-named-to-IAOPs-2023-Global-Outsourcing-100/default.aspx), 2023

(https://corporate.colliers.com/news/news-details/2023/Colliers-named-to-IAOPs-2023-Global-Outsourcing-100/default.aspx), 2023 Forbes World's Best Companies (https://corporate.colliers.com/news/news-details/2023/Colliers-named-on-Forbes-list-of-Worlds-Best-Employers-2023/default.aspx), 2023

(https://corporate.colliers.com/news/news-details/2023/Colliers-named-on-Forbes-list-of-Worlds-Best-Employers-2023/default.aspx), 2023 Forbes World's Top Companies for Women (https://www.colliers.com/en/news/colliers-named-a-worlds-top-female-friendly-company-by-forbes), 2022

(https://www.colliers.com/en/news/colliers-named-a-worlds-top-female-friendly-company-by-forbes), 2022 Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (https://blog.onmogul.com/top-100-workplaces-for-diverse-representation-in-2022), 2022

To learn more about our ESG strategy, focus areas and targets, see our latest Impact Report .

