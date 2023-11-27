

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Monday announced that their novel drug, SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine), has been selected to be part of a clinical trial that is funded by the Defense Health Agency under the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).



This trial, known as the Department of Defense PTSD Adaptive Platform Trial (NCT05422612), is aimed at assessing potential treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in active-duty service members and veterans.



The trial is a Phase II randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled study. It will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple pharmacotherapeutic interventions in active-duty service members and veterans suffering from PTSD.



Additionally, the trial will evaluate several biomarkers associated with PTSD and assessments of treatment safety and tolerability.



According to Dr. Tim Whitaker, Chief Medical Officer of Seelos, 'The currently approved pharmacologic treatments for PTSD have a number of limitations, and there remains a high unmet medical need. In preparation for inclusion in the study, we conducted additional long-term dosing toxicology studies to support this study, which requires up to 12 weeks of dosing.'



