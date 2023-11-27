

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The euro eased to 1.0924 against the greenback and 1.4906 against the loonie, from an early 6-day high of 1.0959 and a 5-day high of 1.4956, respectively



The euro fell to near a 3-week low of 1.6560 against the aussie and a 3-week low of 1.7944 against the kiwi, reversing from an early 5-day high of 1.6665 and a 4-day high of 1.8054, respectively.



The euro declined to a 3-week low of 0.8657 against the pound and a 4-day low of 162.53 against the yen, off an early high of 0.8688 and near a 2-week high of 163.71, respectively.



The euro edged down to 0.9625 against the franc, down from an early 6-day high of 0.9659.



The euro is poised to challenge support around 1.065 against the greenback, 1.47 against the loonie, 1.61 against the aussie, 1.72 against the kiwi, 0.84 against the pound, 156.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the franc.



