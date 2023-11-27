Albertsons Companies: Safeway Celebrates Grand Opening of a New Store in Surprise, Arizona, and Awards $112,000 in Grants

$112,000 in Safeway Grants will be awarded to schools, nonprofits, at ribbon cutting celebration.

SURPRISE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Safeway celebrated the grand opening of a new location at 17230 West Peoria, Surprise Ariz. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The community was invited to attend the celebration, and as part of the event, the Safeway Foundation awarded $112,000 in grants to local schools and nonprofit organizations. In addition, Mayor Skip Hall along with community leaders spoke at the event. Guests were also able to enjoy a variety of food samplings and drawings for prizes and gift cards.

"We're thrilled to unveil this beautiful and highly upgraded Safeway store in Surprise," said Carl Huntington, President of the Southwest Division for Safeway. "This new location will give shoppers the finest selection of foods, along with a wonderful experience each time they visit us."

The new store was developed by the Common Bond Development Group. "Safeway is the ideal anchor for the new Sterling Grove Shopping Center," said Brian Frakes, Principal of Common Bond Development Group, the developer of the project. "Surprise has grown nearly 300% over the past decade plus, and being able to anchor with an exceptional grocery operator like Safeway will continue to establish this red-hot submarket."

The new store features a full-service, drive-up pharmacy, drive-thru grocery pick-up, expanded Starbucks and seating area, designer floral department and a premier produce department featuring the very best of locally grown fruits and vegetables including a variety of topline organic produce. The meat and seafood department affords shoppers an elaborate assortment of fine cut meats, poultry, and seafood. In addition, the store features a world-class expansive wine and craft beer section along with a full-service sushi counter.

For shoppers who believe in eating dessert first, Safeway's bakery is a must see and has every item possible when it comes to indulging in something sweet. Shoppers will never have to compromise with Safeway's new deli and cheese departments. Both feature the finest assortment of domestic and international cheeses, meats, salads, and sandwiches, fresh and ready to go daily.

Safeway is investing in the community by providing grants to the following schools and nonprofit organizations:

Shadow Ridge High School - $2,000

Shadow Ridge High School Marching Band - $2,000

Shadow Ridge High School Cheerleaders - $2,000

Willow Canyon High School - $2,000

Willow Canyon High School Marching Band - $2,000

Willow Canyon High School Cheerleaders - $2,000

Mountain View School - $2,000

Canyon Ridge Elementary School - $2,000

Cimarron Springs Middle School - $2,000

Sunset Hills Elementary School - $2,000

Western Peaks Elementary School - $2,000

Fighter Country Foundation - $10,000

Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, Inc -$10,000

Dysart Community Center - $15,000

Valley View Food Bank - $15,000

St. Mary's Food Bank - $15,000

Falcon Warbirds Foundation - $25,000

