

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) said that it has acquired a stake of 30% in Concria Oy, a Finnish startup company specializing in concrete floors.



Concria has developed a new technology for concrete flooring, offering a wide range of advantages to contractors, architects, and property owners.



Sika noted that the Concria has developed a technology that represents a novel approach to concrete floor installation and polishing. It includes special dry shake hardeners as well as a unique procedure and tools for grinding and polishing concrete floor



